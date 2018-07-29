Bangor Coffee News opens state American Legion tourney with victory

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Ernie Clark , BDN Staff • July 29, 2018 8:22 am

Updated: July 29, 2018 8:23 am

Defending champion Bangor Coffee News opened its defense of the Maine American Legion baseball title with a 7-2 victory over Augusta on Saturday during opening-day at the 2018 state tournament at Husson University.

Sunday’s schedule will begin with two elimination games: Quirk Motor City against R.H. Foster-Hampden at 10 a.m., and Yankee Ford of South Portland against Augusta at 1 p.m. Two winners’ bracket games follow: Coastal Landscape against Pastime at 4 p.m., and Bangor Coffee News against Bessey Motors at 7 p.m.

Bangor Coffee News 7, Augusta 2

Karl Sund allowed just one earned run over 6⅓ innings on the mound and the undefeated Comrades broke the game open with four runs in the bottom of the sixth.

Sund struck out four batters and walked two before getting seventh-inning relief help from Evan Andrews.

Jacob Munroe hit a two-run single to highlight Bangor Coffee News’ sixth-inning rally after Augusta had closed to within 3-2.

Kobe Rogerson also drove home two runs for the Comrades with an RBI single and a sacrifice fly, while Zach Cowperthwaite added an RBI single.

Jarred Schmidt singled twice with an RBI for Augusta.

Bessey Motors 1, Yankee Ford 0

Colton Carson pitched a four-hit shutout, and Emery Chickering singled home the only run in the top of the seventh inning as Bessey Motors outlasted the 2016 state champion.

Janek Luksza hit a leadoff single in the Bessey Motors seventh, and then was sacrificed to second by Hunter LaBossiere before he came home on Chickering’s single to right field to break the scoreless deadlock.

Yankee Ford loaded the bases with one out in the bottom of the seventh before Carson got Cam King to hit into a game-ending 6-4-3 double play.

Brice Springer pitched a five-hitter for Yankee Ford.

Pastime 1, R.H. Foster-Hampden 0

Nick Lerette’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the fifth drove home Evan Cox for the only run of the game as Pastime won a pitchers’ duel.

R.H. Foster’s Derek Gendreau pitched a complete-game two-hitter with no walks and two strikeouts.

Pastime’s Hunter Richardson scattered four hits, singles by Gendreau, Sam Economy, Barrett Grant and Gavin Partridge. Richardson struck out six and walked two.

Coastal Landscape 12, Quirk Motor City 5

James Sinclair pitched four innings of two-run relief and hit a three-run triple in the second inning to spark Coastal Landscape.

Coastal Landscape scored three runs in the bottom of the first on three bases-loaded walks, and then after Quirk Motor City tied the game in the top of the second took the lead for good in the bottom of the inning with four runs, three on Sinclair’s blast.

Griffin Watson doubled and singled twice and Barbecue Yee added three RBIs for the winners. Jake Ketch tripled and singled twice with three RBIs for Quirk Motor City, while Nick Perfitt doubled and scored three runs.

