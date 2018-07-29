York
July 29, 2018
York

York sheriff’s office settles abuse of power lawsuit

Stock image | Pixabay
The Associated Press

The York County Sheriff’s Office has settled a lawsuit that claimed two deputies illegally arrested and terrorized a limousine operator.

The Portsmouth Herald reports York County Manager Greg Zinser said he’s determining which parts of the settlement will be public.

Zinser said county commissioners will discuss whether to take any action against the officers.

The lawsuit filed by limousine operator John Doe claimed two officers terrorized and violated his civil rights.

The lawsuit claims the officers went to the plaintiff’s home and then threw him to the floor and arrested him for calling 911 in the presence of police officers.

The lawsuit claims the officers then pressured him to refund a $850 limousine charge that a retired officer had demanded.

An attorney for the officers didn’t respond to request for comment.

Comments

