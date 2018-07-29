Man on Maine Turnpike used cell phone as scooter headlight

Maine State Police photo | BDN Maine State Police photo | BDN

By CBS 13 • July 29, 2018 8:33 pm

A late night scooter ride from Massachusetts to Maine did not end well for the rider, but it could have been much worse.

Just before 1:30 a.m. Friday, Trooper Scott Harakles stopped a Massachusetts man who was riding a scooter on the Maine Turnpike in Kittery, using his cellphone as a substitute for a headlight.

Police said the 26-year-old man told them he was coming from New Bedford, Mass., with no valid driver’s license and an unregistered scooter.

“Thankfully, he was stopped after traveling only a couple miles into Maine as he was very difficult to see at night without lights,” read a post on the Maine State Police Facebook page.

The post includes photos of the scooter, which is illegal to drive on the Maine Turnpike.

The rider avoided serious injury.