Maine bridge to be dedicated on slain deputy’s 62nd birthday

Jeff Pouland | Morning Sentinel via AP
This 2007 photo shows Somerset County Cpl. Eugene Cole, who was killed early April 25 in Norridgewock. A search is underway for a suspect who stole the deputy's cruiser and robbed a convenience store afterward.
The Associated Press
Updated:

A bridge over the Kennebec River in Maine will be dedicated this fall to slain Somerset County sheriff’s Deputy Eugene Cole.

ABC affiliate WMTW reports the bridge will be dedicated in Norridgewock on Oct. 7, which would have been Cole’s 62nd birthday.

Cole was shot and killed April 25 while on patrol in Norridgewock. He was the first officer killed in the line of duty in Maine in nearly three decades.

John D. Williams was arrested after a four-day manhunt by state, local and federal authorities. He has pleaded not guilty to murder charges in the death of Cole.

The town of Norridgewock has also dedicated April 25 to Cole.

