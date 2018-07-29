Trump says he called media ‘enemy of the people’ in meeting with New York Times publisher

Jacquelyn Martin | AP Jacquelyn Martin | AP

Philip Rucker, The Washington Post • July 29, 2018 10:36 am

BRIDGEWATER, New Jersey — President Donald Trump said Sunday that he and the publisher of The New York Times discussed “the vast amounts of Fake News being put out by the media” during a recent private meeting at the White House.

Trump, who routinely attacks the news media as “fake news” for what he perceives as negative coverage of his presidency, said he explained to the publisher, A.G. Sulzberger, why he is increasingly characterizing journalists as the “enemy of the people.”

Trump tweeted Sunday, “Had a very good and interesting meeting at the White House with A.G. Sulzberger, Publisher of the New York Times. Spent much time talking about the vast amounts of Fake News being put out by the media & how that Fake News has morphed into phrase, ‘Enemy of the People.’ Sad!”

Trump’s meeting with Sulzberger took place July 20, according to the White House.

“The president regularly meets with members of the media and we can confirm this meeting took place,” Mercedes Schlapp, the White House’s director of strategic communications, said in an emailed statement.

Spokeswomen for the Times did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

In a speech last week at the Veterans of Foreign Wars convention in Kansas City, Missouri, Trump bashed the journalists covering the event, which drew a rebuke from VFW leadership.

“Don’t believe the crap you see from these people, the fake news,” Trump said, gesturing to the press area of the venue.

The president added, “Just remember: What you’re seeing and what you’re reading is not what’s happening.”

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.