Portland police seek witnesses in traffic death of local 22-year-old man

WGME image | BDN WGME image | BDN

By Lori Valigra • July 28, 2018 7:27 pm

Updated: July 28, 2018 8:00 pm

Portland police are investigating the death of 22-year-old Patrick Lobor of Portland, an operator of one of three vehicles involved in a traffic accident on Riverside Street near Brighton Avenue on Saturday at 1:38 p.m.

The police said in a statement that they are not classifying the death as a traffic fatality now.

Lobor was the sole occupant of his car, said Lieutenant Robert Martin of the Portland Police Department. He said two passengers in a second vehicle were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries and released shortly thereafter. The lone driver of the third vehicle required no medical treatment.

Martin would not comment about a social medial report saying “a man got out of one of the cars with a knife in his chest and fell to the ground.”

He also would not comment about whether the incident might have been caused by road rage, and declined to characterize the type of investigation police are conducting.

He said the office of the chief medical examiner would conduct an autopsy to determine the cause and manner of Lobor’s death.

He said he expected the autopsy to be conducted around 9 a.m. Sunday, and information about the death to be released sometime after 11 a.m.

Martin said a couple people did stop to help, but did not stay at the scene, and he suspects others witnessed the accident.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed the accident to contact them at (207)874-8575.