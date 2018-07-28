Police seek witnesses in fatal Portland car accident

WGME image | BDN WGME image | BDN

By CBS 13 • July 28, 2018 5:17 pm

Updated: July 28, 2018 5:28 pm

PORTLAND, Maine — One person is dead after a three-car crash Saturday afternoon on Brighton Avenue in Portland near Riverside Drive.

Portland police confirmed the death but did not share details on how the person died.

The state medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy Sunday.

Police said the accident happened before 2 p.m. and may have involved one car backing into another, pushing the second car into a third.

The accident scene has been closed for more than two hours and is expected to remain closed for some time.

Police are also looking for two witnesses who reportedly provided aid to accident victims at the scene.

The body of the person killed in the accident has been removed from the scene.