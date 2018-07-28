Man’s body found in Port Clyde Harbor

Brian Feulner | BDN Brian Feulner | BDN

By Lori Valigra • July 28, 2018 1:10 pm

The Maine Marine Patrol is investigating the discovery of a man’s body Saturday morning near the shore in Port Clyde Harbor.

Sgt. Wesley Dean of the Maine Marine Patrol would reveal few details because the investigation still is active and the deceased’s family needs to be notified.

“He was recovered by Good Samaritans, people around the dock,” Dean said.

He would not reveal the age of the victim, how he died, his name or whether he had identification on his person when he was found. Dean said more information should be made available Saturday afternoon.

A 911 call about the discovery came into emergency responders this morning, Dean said. The Knox County Sheriff’s Office and local fire departments also were called to the scene at around 6 a.m. on Saturday.

Dean said the man’s body has been transported to the medical examiner’s office in Augusta for an autopsy.