Florida man dies in Fryeburg motorcycle accident

By CBS 13 • July 28, 2018 12:55 pm

FRYEBURG, Maine — A Florida man died after his motorcycle went off Route 302 and struck a utility pole and a rock as he tried to regain control and get back on the road.

Fryeburg Police Chief Dennis Potvin said Norman Lee, 69, of Merritt Island, Florida, was riding west on Route 302 around 6:45 p.m. Friday with his son and grandson on other motorcycles when the accident occurred.

Lee went off Route 302 on a curve, tried to correct the motorcycle for about 200 feet but could not get back on Route 302.

After he struck the utility pole and the rock, police said Lee was ejected from the motorcycle and died on the scene.

“Additional crash details are still under investigation as we narrow down the specifics,” Potvin said. “We do not believe speed or alcohol were factors in this crash.”

Potvin said Lee was a very experienced motorcycle rider. He was not wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the Lee family as they deal with this extremely traumatic event,” the chief said.

Police do not expect to file any charges in relation to the accident. Potvin said police will work with the state medical examiner’s office to learn further details.

