Maine shark expert says bite marks on whale carcass are evidence a great white is nearby

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — A University of New England expert says that a great white shark could be swimming off of the Maine coast.
The university says a commercial fishermen spotted a dead whale about five miles off the coast of Old Orchard Beach Thursday.
Professor of Marine Science James Sulikowski confirmed that bite marks on the whale were from a great white shark. The bites occurred after the whale was already dead.
The bite marks measured 18 inches across, and the university estimates that the shark is 12-14 feet long.
