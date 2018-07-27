Maine man who attacked woman with cattle prod to spend 20 years in prison

Courtesy of York County Sheriff's Office Courtesy of York County Sheriff's Office

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • July 27, 2018 8:57 am

Updated: July 27, 2018 10:49 am

A Waterboro man will spend 20 years in prison for attempting to kidnap a woman after he tased her with a cattle prod in 2015, according to the York County district attorney’s office.

A York County jury of eight men and four women found Christopher T. Hall, 52, guilty of aggravated assault, felony assault and attempted kidnapping in June, following a two week trail in York County District Court, the DA’s office said.

Active Retired Justice Thomas Delahanty imposed the back-t0-back 10-year sentences on July 26 — a lengthy term that “reflects the seriousness of Christopher Hall’s behavior and the continued threat he poses to the public,” according to a statement from York County District Attorney Kathryn Slattery, who prosecuted the case.

In October 2015, Hall disguised himself with a wig and attacked his female victim as she was exiting a home in Arundel, forcing a cattle prod between her legs and near her upper thighs and tasing her, police said. The DA’s office said Hall lured the woman to the remote residence. Police said after Hall’s initial arrest that the woman, a contract mediator for the Maine State Court System, had gone there to meet with a client.

Despite the burns on her legs, the woman fought off Hall before he could force her into his van “to hold her for ransom or reward,” according to the DA’s office. The York County Sheriff’s Office investigated the attacked and arrested Hall the next day, on Oct. 9.

In a highly unusual move, Hall represented himself during the jury trial. His standy-by defense attorney was Verne Paradie of Lewiston, who declined to comment on the case.

