Portland beach will remain closed after water tests show elevated bacteria

By Jake Bleiberg , BDN Staff • July 27, 2018 2:00 pm

Portland will keep a city beach closed Friday afternoon because an initial water test done after a sewage spill Thursday showed elevated levels of bacteria.

The East End Beach will remain closed until at least 4 p.m., a city official said — roughly 36 hours after an estimated 1 million gallons of partially treated sewage overflowed a wastewater treatment tank and began pouring into Casco Bay.



A first water sample taken Thursday showed levels of bacteria above the state beach closure limit, city spokeswoman Jessica Grondin said. The city will decide whether to keep the beach closed for the remainder of the day when the test results from a second sample come back later in the afternoon.

Grondin characterized the bacteria level as “slightly elevated” and said that such increases can be cause by heavy rain, which Portland saw Thursday.

