Husband of Maine chef to spend 2 days in jail in bad check case

Troy R. Bennett | BDN

The Associated Press • July 27, 2018 7:56 am

PORTLAND, Maine — The criminal case against a celebrated Maine chef and her husband for writing bad checks is coming to an end, and the husband will likely spend a weekend in jail.

Shannon Bard and her husband, Thomas, were indicted by a grand jury months ago on charges of writing bad checks to alcohol distributor Bow Street Distributing. Bard was chef and co-owner of Zapoteca in Portland and Toroso in Kennebunk.

The Portland Press Herald reports Shannon Bard’s charges will be on file for three months, so if she stays out of trouble until the end of October, they’ll be dismissed.

Court filings say Thomas Bard’s scheduled to serve a weekend in jail in August for bail violation. He’s then expected to return to court to plead guilty to a lesser charge.

