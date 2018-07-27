Verona Island motorcycle crash victim in fair condition

Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN

By Nick Sambides Jr. , BDN Staff • July 27, 2018 5:41 pm

A motorcyclist injured in a crash on Verona Island about two weeks ago is now in fair condition at a Bangor hospital, officials said Friday.

Thomas Greenlaw, 49, of Stockton Springs suffered a head injury and broken bones when his Harley-Davidson crashed head-on into a sedan in his lane near Fort View Variety Citgo at about 7:20 p.m. July 16, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

He was in critical condition at Eastern Maine Medical Center of Bangor for several days after the accident.

Greenlaw was traveling on Route 1 when sedan driver Wendell A. Dennison, 56, of Machiasport came into Greenlaw’s lane to get around a tractor-trailer truck that was turning left into the Citgo, according to the sheriff’s office.

Greenlaw, who was not wearing a helmet, was thrown from the motorcycle. Dennison was taken to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital in Ellsworth, where he was treated for minor cuts on his right hand, according to the sheriff’s office.

The case remains under investigation, according to the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office.

