Police: Man assaulted, robbed in Ellsworth city park

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Bill Trotter , BDN Staff • July 27, 2018 3:48 pm

ELLSWORTH, Maine — A Colorado man is facing charges after allegedly assaulting and robbing a man in a public bathroom at a popular city park.

The incident occurred around 7 p.m. Saturday, July 21, in Knowlton Park on State Street, according to Ellsworth police. The bathroom is next to a splash pad that is popular with children and families during the summer.

The victim was taken to Maine Coast Memorial Hospital in Ellsworth with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police wrote in an incident summary.

Kelby R. Bullock, 38, whom police said was transient, was arrested the following day after being identified as the suspect because of security camera footage that was recorded in the park around the time of the alleged assault, police said. A vehicle Bullock was spotted in was stopped on Route 1A in Holden on July 22 by local police, and Bullock was detained until Ellsworth police arrived to take him into custody.

Bullock is charged with robbery, a Class A felony charge that, with a conviction, is punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a fine of up to $50,000. He also is facing misdemeanor charges of assault and criminal threatening.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.