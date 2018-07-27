Shattering bakery case at Old Town Governor’s caught on video

Courtesy of Governor's Restaurant & Bakery Courtesy of Governor's Restaurant & Bakery

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • July 27, 2018 1:08 pm

A video of a glass bakery case that abruptly shattered at the Old Town location of Governor’s restaurant on Thursday is making its way around the internet.

The restaurant — which also offers dozens of baked goods — blamed the humidity for bursting the glass, which sprayed shards all over the tile floor and was filmed by what appears to be a mounted security camera. No employees were harmed, but the restaurant had to toss some treats, according to a Facebook post.

“Humidity: 1. Bakery case: 0,” the restaurant wrote.

Yeah bub… how’s your day going? (Unfortunately a lot of desserts and a bakery case but thank God no guests or employees were harmed!) Posted by Governor's Restaurant on Thursday, July 26, 2018

It’s not clear if the weather caused the glass to shatter, but it’s been a muggy week in Greater Bangor. Temperatures have reached into the 80s, and high humidity levels sporadically gave way to rain. On Thursday, the humidity in Old Town was more than 95 percent all day, according to WeatherUnderground.com.

The Old Town location, at 963 Stillwater Ave., is one of six in Maine, according to the company’s website. On Friday, the sign outside bore the message, “Our Nightmares will shatter your dreams,” referring to the name of one of its signature baked goods, according to Facebook.

