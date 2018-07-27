Brewer power outage affects some traffic lights Friday morning

Stock image | Pexels Stock image | Pexels

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • July 27, 2018 9:29 am

Updated: July 27, 2018 9:44 am

Several traffic lights in Brewer have been affected by a widespread power outage across the city that has put over 2,000 power customers in the dark.

As of 8:45 a.m. Friday, some intersections were still operating without working lights, including the intersection between State Street and North Main Street, or Route 178, according to police Chief Jason Moffitt and passing drivers. The total number of intersections that were out wasn’t immediately clear.

Moffitt reminded drivers that when a traffic light goes out, intersections immediately become a four way stop. “Be patient. Be courteous,” he said.

The cause of the outage — which is concentrated to Emera Maine power customers in Brewer and some in Holden — is still under investigation, according to Emera’s website.

