Friday, July 27, 2018: Trump’s treasonous words, Hayes for governor, fully vet Kavanaugh

July 26, 2018 8:00 am

Trump’s treasonous words

Michael Cianchette said President Donald Trump’s comments during a press conference in Helsinki couldn’t be construed as treason. Merriam-Webster’s second definition of treason is “a betrayal of trust.”

Trump said he believed Russia’s Vladimir Putin over his own intelligence officers. A dictator, Putin actively tried to subvert American democracy, likely ordered the attempted assassination of British nationals and jailed dissidents.

To take Putin’s word over America’s intelligence officers was a betrayal of trust, therefore treason.

Jim Alciere

East Machias

Trump in Putin’s image

I recently received my copy of Time magazine in the mail. The face on the front I thought was President Donald Trump. And I kept looking at it, and then I saw the face of Vladimir Putin. I showed it to my wife and she was as astonished as I am.

Either way it makes you stop and think. Could it be? Probably not, but oh my gosh. Or is it just a skilled and clever artist? I think we should get a DNA sample from both.

Phillip Bullard

Holden

Fully vet Kavanaugh

I believe that Sens. Angus King and Susan Collins must demand that all the decisions, papers and speeches of Brett Kavanaugh be brought before the Judiciary Committee for review.

The American people deserve a thorough and transparent examination of Kavanaugh’s extensive body of work before his nomination for Supreme Court justice is sent to the Senate floor for a confirmation vote.

Both Chief Justice John Roberts and Justice Elena Kagan generated substantial volumes of documents accumulated in their previous positions, and both nominees had these documents released as part of their confirmation process.

I do not know why Sen. Chuck Grassley is choosing to push this nominee through in secrecy and attempting to ignore large portions of his record. However, this decision seems to indicate Grassley is attempting to avoid the emergence of any controversial issue in Kavanaugh’s record.

There are already questions surrounding the timing of Justice Anthony Kennedy’s retirement and the decision to nominate Kavanaugh as his replacement. A lifetime appointment to the most important court in the U.S. should be made during a process that is in the best interest of the American people, not for political expediency.

Gail Leiser

Bar Harbor

Hayes for governor

How will you vote in November? Will you vote not-Democrat or not-Republican? Will you vote not-LePage? Will you vote Republican or Democrat because your parents always did and you always have, no matter what?

I would like to suggest that we vote for the person who believes in problem solving collaboratively. We need to require that the politicians we hire focus on doing their job of representing their constituents, instead of gaining and maintaining their power and the power of their party.

I would like to suggest that we consider voting for Terry Hayes for governor. She is currently the Maine state treasurer, having been elected twice by bipartisan vote in the Legislature. She is running an independent, Clean Election campaign with no obligations to outside interests or political parties. She has earned the respect of people in Maine government for her nonpartisan leadership.

For example, last year when Gov. Paul LePage halted a $600 million bond for transportation investments because he didn’t like the attorney who was hired as bond counsel, it was Hayes who walked the governor back and brokered a compromise that released the money, putting 4,500 Mainers back to work fixing Maine’s roads and bridges. Hayes is tired of politicians’ broken promises and wants to get back to helping Maine families and businesses.

We in Maine deserve a governor who tells the truth, puts people above party, and wants to get to work and get the job done.

Nancy Sargent

Lamoine