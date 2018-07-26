Charge dropped against Maine man after judge questions cop’s honesty

Lauren Abbate | BDN Lauren Abbate | BDN

By Lauren Abbate , BDN Staff • July 26, 2018 3:40 pm

The Knox County District Attorney’s Office dismissed a 5-year-old drunk driving charge against a Union after a judge recently raised questions about the former Rockland police officer who stopped him.

The charge was dismissed against Edward J. Studley Wednesday, the same day the district attorney’s office said it would be reviewing all active and closed cases involving former Rockland police officer Jacob Shirey.

Shirey resigned from the Rockland Police Department in 2017 in the wake of an internal investigation based on concerns about his professionalism and honesty.

Last month, in granting Studley’s motion to withdraw his guilty plea, Justice Daniel Billings urged the district attorney’s office to review all cases involving Shirey, bringing into question his credibility as a witness due to a pattern of alleged dishonesty and neglect of duties.

In an email Thursday, Knox County District Attorney Jonathan Liberman declined to comment on what led the state to drop the charge against Studley and said he did not “want to comment any further on the review process at this time.”

Following Rockland Police Department’s internal investigation in 2016, the district attorney’s office brought the concerns about Shirey to the court, as well as notifying defendants and attorneys in cases involving Shirey that the office had information relevant to his credibility.

In May 2017, a judge ruled that the Knox County District Attorney’s Office must surrender information it had on Shirey to defendants in pending cases that the officer handled.

On Wednesday, Liberman said it’s estimated that Shirey was involved in more than 300 cases during his time with the Rockland Police Department. However, the number of cases in which he was an essential witness is believed to be far less than that number, Liberman said.

The District Attorney’s Office will focus on cases in which convictions hinged on Shirey’s credibility as a witness.

Shirey graduated from the Maine Criminal Justice Academy in 2013 as an officer with the Rockland Police Department. He no longer works in law enforcement, according to court documents.

