July 26, 2018
Caulkins Farm Stand in Hampden a local staple for generations

Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN
Calkins Farm Stand, established in 1924, is a family-run business located on Main Road in Hampden. Three generations of Calkins have run the farm stand so far.
By Aislinn Sarnacki, BDN Staff

A yellow building surrounded by bright flowers, Calkins Farm Stand in Hampden has been a fixture of the community since in 1924, when Jeremiah “Jerry” Calkins starting selling his garden’s extra vegetables on a table by the town’s busy Main Road.

Since then, Calkin’s Farm Stand has grown into a sizable store, offering seasonal vegetables, a wide variety of plants, gardening supplies and locally made products, including maple syrup, homemade jam and honey gathered from the beehives out back. Passed down through three generations, the establishment is now owned and managed by Jerry Calkin’s grandchildren.

Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN
John Calkins, co-owner of Calkins Farm Stand in Hampden, stands at the farm stand's check out counter on July 25, while creating price tags for vegetables and blueberries.

“I’ve worked here all my life, really,” said John Calkins, co-owner of the farm stand. “When I was a kid I’d do the normal things — well, I thought it was normal — waiting on customers, watering the plants, routine stuff.”

On the morning of July 25, John Calkins was busy putting price tags on baskets of blueberries, listening to the radio while he worked. Native strawberry season had passed, and they were getting toward the end of raspberry season, but blueberries would be around for weeks to come, he said.

Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN
Hanging flower pots are one of the most popular items sold at Calkins Farm Stand in Hampden.

Heaped in baskets beside the blueberries were summer squash, zucchini, eggplants, green beans, peas and potatoes. Much of what’s sold at Calkins comes from the family’s 30-acre property (just behind the farm stand), where they grow a variety of flowers and vegetables in five greenhouse and outdoor beds. But the farm stand also sells products from a handful of local farmers and gardeners. Their newest offering is cut flowers from a gardener in Hampden.

Other products sold at the farm stand include fresh eggs, dried beans, seeds and plant food. Their beautiful hanging flower baskets are a big hit. And then there are late-season items, such as apples, pumpkins, Christmas trees and wreaths.

Aislinn Sarnacki | BDN
Summer squashes, eggplants, zucchinis and cucumbers were available on July 25, at Calkins Farm Stand in Hampden. The stand also had blueberries, raspberries, potatoes, honey, eggs and other locally-produced food for sale.

Season and hours: Open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., May 1 through December.

Directions: 295 Main Road South in Hampden. The bright yellow building is hard to miss.

Payment options: Cash, checks and credit or debit cards.

Phone number: 207-862-3246

Aislinn Sarnack | BDN
Cucumbers, beans, summer squash and many other types of vegetables were available on July 25, at Calkins Farm Stand in Hampden. The stand also sells fresh eggs, maple syrup, dry beans, honey and other locally-produced food.

