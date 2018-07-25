Golf
July 25, 2018
Newcastle’s Plourde wins Maine Women’s Amateur

Gabor Degre | BDN
Bailey Plourde reacts to a successful putt during the Maine Women's Amateur State Championship at the Penobscot Valley Golf Course in Orono on July 27, 2016.
By Ernie Clark, BDN Staff

Bailey Plourde of Newcastle used steady play over the front nine of the final round to build a big lead and went on to capture the Maine Women’s Amateur golf tournament Wednesday at the Rockland Golf Club.

Plourde, the 18-year-old Lincoln Academy graduate who just completed her freshman year on the golf team at Centre College in Danville, Kentucky, shot a 5-over-par 78 over the final 18 holes of the three-day, 54-hole event to win by three strokes over runner-up Jordan Laplume of Old Orchard Beach.

Plourde, who plays out of the Samoset Resort in Rockport, posted a final score of 13-over-par 232 to finish three strokes ahead of second-place Jordan Laplume of Old Orchard Beach. The 17-year-old Laplume, who held a one-stroke lead entering the final round, shot a 9-over 82 to complete her three rounds at 16-over 235.

Elizabeth Lacognata of Scarborough and the Falmouth Country Club, the 2017 Maine high school champion, was two strokes further back in third place after shooting a 6-over-par 79 during the final round for a three-day total of 18-over 237.

Veteran Kristin Kannegiesser of Minot and the Martindale Country Club in Auburn shot the best round of the tournament Thursday, an even-par 73 for a three-day total of 19-over 238 that moved her into a tie for fourth place with 13-year-old Ruby Haylock of the Turner Highlands, who maintained her consistent play with a final round of 80 to go with earlier rounds of 80 and 78.

Plourde, the runner-up to Staci Creech — who now lives in Colorado — in this event each of the past two years, posted an even-par 37 for her first nine holes of final-day play, offsetting a bogey on the par-4 third hole with a birdie on the par-4 ninth.

Laplume, a recent graduate of Thornton Academy in Saco, struggled early in her round, going 6-over on the front nine with four bogeys and a double-bogey on the par-4 fourth hole as Plourde gained a five-stroke lead at the turn.

Both players bogeyed the 10th hole, and while Plourde faded late with a bogey on 17 and a double bogey on 18, she finished with the second-best round of the day and Laplume was unable to close the gap.

Kannegiesser’s even-par round was a tale of two nines, as her front-nine 37 included three birdies and three bogeys while her back nine was much steadier, with just one birdie and one bogey leading to an even-par 36.

Kannegiesser’s final round was three strokes better than the second-best round of the tournament, Plourde’s opening-round 76.

