Hancock County weekly papers sold to owner of 6 Maine dailies

By Bill Trotter , BDN Staff • July 25, 2018 10:35 am

ELLSWORTH, Maine — The Ellsworth American and Mount Desert Islander weekly newspapers in Hancock County have been sold to a man who owns several other newspapers in the state.

Reade Brower of Rockland is owner of six of Maine’s daily newspapers and 19 Maine weeklies. The Bangor Daily News is the only daily newspaper in the state he does not own.

In a story published Wednesday morning on the Ellsworth American website, Brower said the American has a “long legacy of excellence” and that it and its sister paper, based in Bar Harbor, are known for quality, award-winning journalism.

“I have admired the work of [American and Islander owner and publisher] Alan Baker, and his papers, over the decades I’ve been privileged to call him a colleague and a friend,” Brower told the paper. “Alan is a true champion of journalism in Maine and we will do our best to maintain and continue the journey.”

The sale of the papers is due to close Aug. 31. The terms of the sale, including the purchase price, were not disclosed.

