Boston man pleads guilty to sex trafficking in Maine

By Jake Bleiberg , BDN Staff • July 25, 2018 5:16 pm

A Massachusetts man has pleaded guilty to sex trafficking in Maine.

On Wednesday, Rashad Sabree, 37, of Boston, entered guilty pleas in federal court to two counts of sex trafficking, as part of a deal in which prosecutors will drop three other counts related to kidnapping and prostitution.

In late 2015, Sabree threatened two young women and exploited their heroin addictions to force them into prostitution, according to court records.

Sabree was arrested in January 2016 after someone driving on I-95 called the police upon seeing him hit one of the women while in a southbound car on the highway, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Under the plea deal, he can be sentenced to pay a fine of $250,000 and serve 15 to 17 years in prison. He must also pay restitution to the victims.

A federal public defender for Sabree declined to comment. His sentencing has not been scheduled.

