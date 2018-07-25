Maine Medical Center to buy iconic Portland pizza place

Troy R. Bennett | BDN Troy R. Bennett | BDN

By Jake Bleiberg , BDN Staff • July 25, 2018 2:34 pm

PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Medical Center will purchase an iconic Portland pizza place that’s marked the Congress Street approach to downtown for a half century.

The owners of Pizza Villa, known for its single-size pies and low-key neighborhood bar, have agreed to sell their building and business to the hospital for an undisclosed sum of money.

The sale is set to close in March 2019 and was announced Wednesday, as the hospital is preparing for the second stage of its $512 million renovation and expansion plan.

Maine Medical Center does not have “immediate plans” to change the property and is working with the owners to find someone to continue operating the restaurant, a hospital spokesman wrote in a statement.

The popular pizzeria, a frequent after-work hangout for hospital staff, has been run by the Regios brothers for decades. In a statement posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page, they called the sale a “bittersweet transition” and expressed gratitude to their longtime customers, or “Villians.”

“There are no words for all of you who supported us, loved us and quite honestly became our large extended family,” Phil and Tony Regios said. “We are excited for what the future holds for our families and the Villa”

