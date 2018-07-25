Lincoln man indicted for manslaughter in off-road crash last year

Stock image | Pexels Stock image | Pexels

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • July 25, 2018 2:11 pm

Updated: July 25, 2018 2:29 pm

A Lincoln man was indicted Wednesday by the Penobscot County grand jury for manslaughter in connection with an off-road vehicle rollover last year that left a woman dead, according to the Penobscot County district attorney’s office.

Parker Gardner, 20, was driving an off-road vehicle at about 7:55 p.m., May 27, 2017, in Lowell.

Information about whether Gardner was indicted on other charges was not immediately available Wednesday.

Abigail K. Fiske, 19, of Millinocket died at the scene on the WARP Road, the spokesman for the Maine Warden Service said last year.

Fiske was in the backseat of a 2017 Maverick X3 UTV, often called a side-by-side, when Parker allegedly tried to make a “power turn” when the vehicle flipped, according to Bangor Daily News archives.

Fiske, a student at Husson University, was the daughter of Thomas Fiske of Lincoln and his former wife, Rachel Cyr of Millinocket.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.