Police search for clues in midcoast art heist

By Christopher Burns , BDN Staff • July 25, 2018 8:00 am

Brunswick police are searching for an art thief who made off with two paintings from a local business earlier this year.

The paintings — originals by Vernon George Broe — were stolen from a business sometime between May 11 and May 13, according to police.

The two pieces, “The Lobster Boat” and “The Sail Boat,” were valued at $7,500 and $3,900, respectively, according to police.

A message left with Brunswick police requesting more information about the heist wasn’t immediately returned early Wednesday morning.

Broe, who was born in Western Springs, Illinois, was famous for his paintings of ships and marine life. He studied at the American Academy of Art, the University of Illinois, Chicago’s Institute of Design and the San Francisco Art Institute, according to an obituary in the Portland Press Herald.

Broe lived in Richmond, Maine, where he died in 2011 at age 81, according to his obituary.

Anyone with information about the heist is asked to contact Brunswick police Detective William Moir at 721-4321 or by email at wmoir@brunswickpd.org. Anonymous tips can be left by email at tips@brunswickpd.org.

