Boy, 8, found dead inside Oakland home

By Kaylie Reese , BDN Staff • July 25, 2018 5:56 am

Updated: July 25, 2018 6:14 am

An 8-year-old boy was found dead Tuesday inside a home in Oakland, authorities said.

Police went to a Church Street home just after 6 p.m., where the boy was found inside, according to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland.

The death is being investigated by Maine State Police and Oakland police.

The boy’s body will be brought to the state medical examiner’s office for an autopsy, McCausland said.

