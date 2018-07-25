FBI investigates allegations of sexual harassment against former sheriff, chief deputy

WGME | BDN WGME | BDN

By Jon Chrisos and Dan Lampariello, WGME • July 25, 2018 6:16 pm

Updated: July 25, 2018 6:46 pm

OXFORD COUNTY, Maine — The FBI has launched a criminal investigation into former Oxford County Sheriff Wayne Gallant and his former Chief Deputy Hart Daley, according to a recording of court testimony obtained by CBS 13.

The testimony from current Chief Deputy Chris Wainwright states the FBI started investigating after allegations of sexual harassment and a cover-up within the sheriff’s department.

Gallant and Daley both deny the allegations.

The details were revealed in court last week as part of a case involving an employee at the sheriff’s office and an internal investigation.

Outside the Oxford County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday, Sheriff James Theriault and Deputy Chief Wainwright said they couldn’t comment on the hearing last week because the case is pending.

“This story could take hours to tell you,” Wainwright told a judge last week.

The story starts with Oxford County detective Brian Landis, who was arrested on a charge of domestic violence involving his wife last June.

“Four days after Landis was arrested, Sheriff Gallant, according to the messages, was soliciting oral sex from Brian Landis and wanted his girlfriend to watch the said acts. And that was one of the reasons why the FBI was investigating it because he was out on bail from the sheriff’s facility. He was a prisoner, and the sheriff was trying to solicit sex,” Wainwright said.

Wainwright testified in court that he learned during the internal investigation and another being done by the FBI that Gallant also sent nude photos of himself to other employees.

“I was notified, as a captain, that some members of the agency were complaining about being sexually harassed and was a potential assault by the current sheriff Wayne Gallant,” Wainwright testified.

Gallant previously told CBS 13 he never sent sexually explicit photos to his employees. He didn’t return a call from CBS 13 Wednesday.

He resigned in December.

Wainwright said at the time that the FBI was already investigating.

“It was decided to wait until the sheriff was removed, and the moment he was removed, we were going to seize the computers and hard drives, and comply with the federal subpoena and hand them over to the FBI,” Wainwright said.

Wainwright said Chief Deputy Hart Daley was aware of the subpoenas and the plan, but alleges Daley destroyed records before he left the sheriff’s office.

“Prior to that, he was told that we needed to preserve everything. Received a phone that had been wiped clean. We questioned him about the laptop and he said he only deleted a couple photographs,” Wainwright said.

Wainwright said the computer was analyzed by a specialist.

“Within 10 minutes he informed me that the computer had been altered and tampered with. The screws were missing. And that when they opened up the hard drive to remove it for the FBI to take it even still had they described it as like eBay part numbers. It was not the original hard drive,” he said.

CBS 13 interviewed Daley at his home in Dixfield.

“Never took the hard drive out, I wouldn’t even know how to take the hard drive out of a computer at all. Nope that’s false. Absolutely false,” Daley said.

“He also brought up some stuff saying that you might be under investigation by the FBI,” reporter Dan Lampariello said.

“No. Not that I’m aware of that’s for sure,” Daley said.

Daley denied he knew anything about sheriff’s Gallant’s alleged behavior involving employees.

“That individual [Wainwright], I believe, has a vendetta towards me and towards the former sheriff, and is involved in some corrupt activity of his own,” Daley said.

When contacted Wednesday, Chris Wainwright said he couldn’t comment.

The FBI also declined to comment.

The case involving Lt. Landis and his wife is still pending.

