Despite apparent broken clamp, Deer Isle Bridge is sound, state says

By Nick Sambides Jr. , BDN Staff • July 25, 2018 4:39 pm

A photo of a disconnected bracket on the Deer Isle Bridge that was flying around social media Wednesday prompted state officials to issue a public assurance that the bridge is safe.

The photo shows what looks like a clamp that had broken away from a bundle of suspension cables. One of the people who passed it along on Facebook, Megan Carter of Sedgwick, wondered whether the busted clamp rendered the bridge unsafe.

Is it me, or is this supposed to be connected?! I dont wanna see if my Renegade can swim..#mainedot #deerislebridge #weneedanewbridge #ineedmyownboat #didsomeoneloseanut Posted by Megan Carter on Wednesday, July 25, 2018

“Is it me, or is this supposed to be connected? I don’t want to see if my [Jeep] Renegade can swim,” Carter said with the posting, adding, #mdot #deerislebridge #weneedanewbridge #ineedmyownboat #didsomeoneloseanut.

Maine Department of Transportation officials responded to the photo with their own posting.

“Multiple people have reached out to us regarding a private photo of a disconnected element on the Deer Isle Bridge,” according to the posting on the department’s Facebook page. “MaineDOT is aware of this and has evaluated it.”

“This disconnected element is not integral to the structure of the bridge, and its purpose is to hold the cables together so that accessing higher portions is easier for our maintenance personnel,” the posting continued. “This is something that will be addressed in the future but is not jeopardizing the safety or functionality of the bridge. We do appreciate members of the public informing us of this. Thank you.”

Multiple people have reached out to us regarding a private photo of a disconnected element on the Deer Isle Bridge…. Posted by MaineDOT on Wednesday, July 25, 2018

Carter, who believes the bridge photo was among several taken by Freya Hartmann of Blue Hill on Tuesday, said she was reassured by MDOT’s explanation. She complimented the speed with which the agency responded.

It was unclear how the clamp had come apart, but Carter said she heard that “a box truck apparently got entangled in that line and pulled it apart.”

“It’s great that it was that easy to reach out to [state officials],” Carter said. “I’m just glad they looked. That bridge scares the crap out of me.”

The bridge is the only structure connecting Deer Isle to the rest of Hancock County, in Sedgwick. According to a history by the Penobscot Marine Museum, the bridge was designed by Holton D. Robinson and David B. Steinman, who had built the Waldo-Hancock Bridge over the Penobscot River in 1939.

The 1,088-foot suspension bridge, which carries over the Eggemoggin Reach, was financed as a Depression Public Works project. It featured a number of problem-solving innovations, including off-site prefabrication of the forms for the tower pedestals and cofferdams, pre-stressed twisted strand cables, and construction of a steep approach and shorter than usual vertical curve at the center to provide clearance, according to the history.

