Hampden man charged with killing sister-in-law indicted for murder

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • July 25, 2018 3:07 pm

Updated: July 25, 2018 3:40 pm

The Hampden man accused of killing his sister-in-law earlier this month was indicted Wednesday by the Penobscot County grand jury on one count of intentional or knowing murder.

Philip Clark, 55, was charged early July 13 in the death of Renee Henneberry Clark, 49, who lived in an adjacent apartment from her brother-in-law at 557 Kennebec Road.

He is being held without bail at the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor.

Clark is expected to be arraigned Aug. 13 at the Penobscot Judicial Center.

According to the affidavit, Clark emptied his green, .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun into her body, then reloaded and continued shooting her until he knew she was dead.

After shooting his sister-in-law, Clark allegedly collected the empty cartridges from the floor of her apartment and put them in a 5-gallon bucket in his bedroom with other cartridges, so they could be reloaded and used again.

The three-page affidavit does not say when Clark allegedly shot the Henneberry Clark, the mother of three grown children, or outline a motive for the shooting. It also does not say how many times she was struck with .45-caliber bullets.

Henneberry Clark was estranged from her husband, Frank “Chuck” Clark III, but had not yet filed for divorce, according to the clerk’s office at the Penobscot Judicial Center.

If convicted of murder, Clark faces 25 years to life in prison.

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence and would like to talk with an advocate, call 866-834-4357, TRS 800-787-3224. This free, confidential service is available 24/7 and is accessible from anywhere in Maine.

