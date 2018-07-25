Unions threaten strike against firm that acquired FairPoint

Robert F. Bukaty | AP Robert F. Bukaty | AP

By Lori Valigra • July 25, 2018 10:18 am

Four unions representing telecommunications company Consolidated Communications’ workers in northern New England said Wednesday that a majority of members have authorized union leaders to call a strike if ongoing negotiations don’t produce an acceptable outcome by the time the current contract expires at midnight Aug. 4.

However, Peter McLaughlin, business manager of IBEW Local 2327 — which represents about 500 Consolidated workers in Maine — said the tone of the meetings, which started in April, has been “significantly better” than during a contentious strike more than three years ago with former owner FairPoint. That strike resulted in a 131-day walkout.

“At least there’s a dialogue,” he told the Bangor Daily News. “There is progress, but there still are significant hurdles.”

“I’m optimistic we’ll be able to come to an agreement that the membership can vote on by the Aug. 4 deadline,” he added.

IBEW Local 2327 is joined by IBEW Local 2320 in New Hampshire, IBEW Local 232 in Vermont and CWA Local 1400 in New Hampshire. A total of 1,200 workers are involved, according to McLaughlin.

McLaughlin said Consolidated wants to farm some work out of state to save money, and also is trying to trim benefits, paid time off and retirement benefits. He said the unions want to keep the benefits they have.

“They are asking for a significant decrease in benefits and time off,” he said. He could not specify the exact amount of the proposed cuts by consolidated.

McLaughlin said if a strike did occur, it most likely would affect new customers needing installations or current customers requiring maintenance work.

The talks will continue Thursday, Friday and until the contract has expired, he said.

