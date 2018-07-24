Local sports: Track notice; Legion schedule; golf results

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

July 24, 2018 9:59 pm

Updated: July 24, 2018 10:08 pm

Track and field

Youth meet postponed

Maine USATF’s Group D youth track meet set for Thursday in Brewer has been postponed to Friday due to forecasted bad weather. The meet is set for 11 a.m. at the Brewer track, which is located at the Brewer Community School on Parkway South.

Legion baseball

State Tournament

(all games 7 innings)

Thursday, July 26

Play-in game

At University of Southern Maine, Gorham

P1: Augusta vs. Staples Crossing-South Berwick, 5 p.m.

At Husson University, Bangor

Saturday, July 28

G1: Coastal Landscape-Portland vs. Quirk Motor City-Bangor, 10 a.m.

G2: R.H. Foster-Hampden vs. Pastime-Lewiston, 1 p.m.

G3: Bessey Motors-South Paris vs. Yankee Ford-S. Portland, 4 p.m.

G4: Bangor Coffee News vs. P1 winner, 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 29

G5: G1 loser vs. G2 loser, 10 a.m.

G6: G3 loser vs. G4 loser, 1 p.m.

G7: G1 winner vs. G2 winner, 4 p.m.

G8: G3 winner vs. G4 winner, 7 p.m.

Monday, July 30

G9: G4 winner vs. G5 winner, 1 p.m.

G10: G6 winner vs. G7 winner, 4 p.m.

G11: G8 winner vs. G9 winner, 7 p.m.

Tuesday, July 31

*G12: G9 or G10 winner vs. G11 loser, 4 p.m.

*G13: G9 or G10 winner vs. G11 winner, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 1

**G14: G12 winner vs. G13 winner, 4 p.m.

**G15: G14 winner vs. G14 loser, 7 p.m. (if necessary)

*Pairings for Game 12 and 13 will not match previous opponents unless absolutely necessary. **If three teams remain after Game 13, the winner of Game 11 will receive a bye in game 14.

Golf

HOLE-IN-ONE

Nancy Cunliffe

Nancy Cunliffe recorded a hole-in-one on the 93-yard fifth hole at Barren View Golf Course in Jonesboro on Monday. She used an 8-iron to record the ace, which was witnessed by Andy Anderson and Kate Doherty-Perez.

Rick Smith

Rick Smith notched a hole-in-one on the 140-yard eighth hole at Dexter Municipal Golf Course on Tuesday. He used a 34-degree hybrid for the shot, which was witnessed by Randy Moulton.

Maine Women’s Amateur

At Rockland GC

Second-round scores

Laplume, Jordan 76-77–153

Plourde, Bailey 76-78–154

Haylock, Ruby 80-78–158

Lacognata, Elizabeth 80-78–158

Holmes, Erin 84-75–159

Colucci, Ruth 81-81–162

Langevin, Carolyn 79-85–164

Kannegieser, Kristin 81-84–165

Tiger, Mara 81-84–165

Heskett, Katy 85-82–167

Rodrigue, Stephanie 82-85–167

Frederick, Tamlyn 87-81–168

Gilpatric-Smart, Susan 86-82–168

Brandes, Mary 83-86–169

Smith, Rachel 86-84–170

Hornberger, Mia 87-84–171

Frost, Lori 85-87–172

Johnson, Melissa 90-82–172

Cianchette, Maria 83-91–174

Coffin, Liz 86-90–176

O’Grady, Kathi 88-88–176

Wiltshire, Elizabeth 89-87–176

Adams, Marsha 92-85–175

Droge, Emily 87-92–179

Hornberger, Prudence 94-88–182

Wintle, Lisa 90-92–182

Richardson, Karen 94-89–183

Meggison, Micki 95-89–184

Coleman, Kailey 90-96–186

Holmes, Linda 92-94–186

Appleyard, Ruth 94-93–187

Babcock, Hannah 93-94–187

Murphy, Debbie 95-92–187

Wootton, Susan 93-94–187

Babin, Stephanie 97-91–188

Brocki, Sheila 98-90–188

Caron, Sydney 98-92–190

Viger, Marlene 95-95–190

Carlson, Nancy 94-97–191

Hart, Nancy 89-102–191

Davis, Michele 95-97–192

Mueller, Ellen 98-94–192

Hyndman, Laurie 94-99–193

Fogarty, Madolin 98-96–194

Gravel, Susie 92-103–195

Herring, Diane 99-96–195

Lindquist, Vicki 101-99-200

Rock, Danielle 99-103–202

Dutil, Morghan 105-100–205

Blake, Marcia 101-106–207

Nelke, Neila 114-94–208

Pearse, Birdie 109-100–209

Sproul, Kathy 109-100–209

Witham, Donni 106-103–209

Eon, Joy 110-100-210

Haylock, Jade 110-101–211

Bielenberg, Elaine 104-108-212

Newman, Rachel 101-111-212

Snediker, Trudi 110-103–213

Morin-Pasco, Linda 118-113–231

Berry, Bobbi 123-109–232

Spudland Open

At Presque Isle

Tee times

Saturday Morning First Tee

6:20: Scott Jordan, Terry Theriault, Reggie Theriault, Francis D. Sereyko

6:30: Bruce Thompson, Tim Daniels, Mark Pierce, Joshua Giles

6:40: Karl Suchecki, Nathan Straetz, Jason Straetz, Joel Duncan

6:50: Byron Dunbar, Rick Abbott, Tommy Shea, Joel McCluskey

7:00: Jeff Payne, Ryan Denison, Nate Waller, Kevin Ostrander

7:10: Aidan Boyce, Connor Igo, Hunter Flynn, Daniel Cyr

7:20: Richard Economy, Tom Berry, John Violette, David Dunham

7:30: Scott Garland, Ryan Garland, Bob Herzing

7:40: Troy Garland, Doug McGinley, Jason Ouellette

7:50: Clayton Boulrisse III, Clayton Boulrisse, Randy Gifford, Kris Nute

8:00: Marshall Foster, Matt Dube, Mike Vanadestine, Carter LaPointe

8:10: Ed Michaud, Chris Morin, Kevin McConnell, Shane Burpee

8:30: Mike Weston, Troy Crocker, Matt Shannon, Abe Chase

8:40: Mark Barthelemy, Matt Walsh, Nate Martell, Jeff Teunisen

8:50: Donnie Richards, Phil Andrews, Don McCubbin, Randy Irish

9:00: Rich Drummond, Mike Didonato, Brody Arfes, Matthew Madore

9:10: Doug Chambers, Alden Brown, Gary Stewart

Saturday Morning 10th Tee

6:20: Clint Deschene, Dave McLellan, Matthew McCarthy, Chad Donovan

6:30: Randy D. Jackson, Rodney Daigle Sr., Scott Lowell, Mickey Lakeman

6:40: Dale Folnsbee, Frank Burnell, Eric Folnsbee, Scott Folnsbee

6:50: Jim Dobbins, Steve Hanning, Al Condon, Gene Lynch

7:00: Scott Violette, Steve Violette, Joe Bustard, Greg Allen

7:10: Adam Kingsbury, Dillon Kingsbury, Steve Carmichael, Tyler St. Pierre

7:20: Jerry Glidden, Peter Hughes, Rich Ambrose, Jim Conley

7:30: Dale Duplisea, Adam Duplisea, Brett Danforth, Richard Danforth

7:40: Robert Tiensivu, Jeff Vanidestine, Chuck Jameson, Norman Clark

7:50: Gary Ross, Bruce Nickerson, Scott Gray, Mark Eldridge

8:00: Andy Nickerson, Dave Gonyar, Tim Scott, Jim Thomas

8:10: Michael Collins, Ryan Graves, Aaron Keirstead, Shawn Doyen

8:20: Charlie LeFebvre, Gary Powers, Larry Young

8:30: David Theriault, Heath Commean, David Nadeau, Ronnie Morin

8:40: Gary Chessa, Matt Michaud, Adam Fournier, Michael Thibodeau

8:50: Sam Hoke, Drew Murphy, Andrew Rogers, Dan Dalfonso

9:00: James Anderson, Mark McKeon, Chad Blake, Benjie Blake

9:10: Jason Hewitt, Chuck Mayhew, Corey Lacadie, Derek Lacadie.

Saturday Afternoon First Tee

12:00: Jeff Beaulieu, Dennis Reynolds, Brent Bartlett, Russell Webb

12:10: Chris Beaulieu, Spencer Deschene, Mark Glidden, Ben Deschene

12:20: Erik Dill, Barry Webster, John Champeon, Lance Bernier

12:30: David Theriault, Heath Commeau, David Nadeau, Ronnie Morin

12:40: Jimmy Middleton, Cole Curry, Richard Moulton, Dave Bolster

12:50: John Marchese, James MacDonald, Joe Footer, Darin Constant

1:00: Joey Craig, John Sawyer, Josh Thornton, Mike Chambers

1:10: Darin Hill, Bill Annas, Glynn Urquhart, Bob Davis

1:20: Bruce Ellis, Matthew Beaulieu, Matthew Harvey, Reid McGlinn

1:30: Greg Hallett, Rick Bouchard, Jay Seamans, Ron McAtee

1:40: Terry Hopkins, Tim Carlson, Mike Bednar, Walter Ruff

1:50: Mark Altvater, Sam Bell, Larry Howerton, Bruce Jandreau.

Saturday Afternoon 10th Tee

12:00: Peter Coffin, Chris Coffin, Jon Humphrey, Curt Culberson

12:10: Dan Hotham, Ryan Umphrey, Rick Collins, Tom Towle

12:20: Todd Newlands, Phil Pelletier, Todd Adams, Brent Hatchard

12:30: Ralph Michaud, Steve Clark, Himie Towle, Bobby Russell

12:40: Jeremy Bard, Brian McArthur, Jason Redding, Josh Porter

12:50: Todd Peabody, Ian Gervais, Marty Gervais, Porter Gervais

1:00: Brandon McLaughlin, Jon Daisey, Jamie Leavitt, Kevin Thomas

1:10: Logan Thompson, Max Woodman, Scott Gardner, Wyatt Foster

1:20: Travis Dyer, Alex Tuttle, Oliver Zubrick, Mike Picard

1:30: Henry Carpenter, Jake Delano, Tim Gagnon, Craig Durost

1:40: Scott Cray, Spencer King, Ryan Huston, Ryan O Donnell

1:50: Harry Orser, Sam Townsend, Jeremy Gifford, Justin Tapley

LOCAL

At Pine Hill GC

Ladies League –Throw-Out Two Holes: Dawn England, Linda Martin, Mary Ann Beatham, Bonnie Robertson 28; Sandy Meehan, Tammy Curtis, Charlotte Dunifer, Sonja Faulkinham 28; Jenny Williams, Linda Dunifer, Joyce Stevenson, Rachel LaPointe 31; Pin: No. 7 Charlotte Dunifer 16-0

Dawson Insurance Men’s League — Scramble: 1. Mike LaChance, Peter Stewart, Anthony Moore 29; 2. Ryan McGregor, Shawn Sutherland, Phil Pushard 30; Steve Smith, Jon Hutchins, Alan Higgins 30; 4.(tie) Steve Williams, Dave Dumont, Brian Hurd 31; Joe Cyr, Wayne Atherton, Brandon Scovil 3; 6. Phil Pushard, Jim Nadeau, Jason Brooks 32; 7. (tie) Craig Wooster, Jim Holmes, Adam Freeman 33; Ken Hanscom, Larry Brooks, Joe Quinn 33; Brad Hurd, Larry Freeman, John Arnold 33; 10. Tim Brochu, Shawn Pearson, Kevin McNally 34; 11. Adam Doody, Bob King, Dana Wardwell 35; 12.Rick McEwen, Patrick McEwen, George Hayes 36; 13. Ryan Hanscom, Jeremy White, Pat Doody 36; 14.Will Eisworth, Barry Defilipp, Bob Simmons 3; Pins: No. 7 Larry Brooks 5-5; No. 9. Bob Simmons 18-2

At Traditions GC

Women’s League — 1. Irene Woodford, Kathy Anderson, Sue Everett, Jeannette Laplante, 33; 2. Mary Smith, Susan Payne, Katrina Lavine, Hilda Wardwell, 34; 3. Rachel Lapointe, Loretta Robichaud, Kathy Pinkham, Nancy Giannetti, 34; 4. Dawn Seavey, Gwen Archambault, Joan Mansigian, 36; 5. Nancy Carney, Brenda Crosby, Lois Adams, Stevie Lord, 36. Pin: Hilda Wardwell 7-0

Women’s Evening League — 1. Lisa Bird, Cathy Crowell, Donna Humphrey, 34; 2. Gwen Archambault, Julie Oreskovich, Carol Tozier, 40.

At Hampden CC

Ladies League — 1.Aida Francis, Paula Grindle, Pam Anderson, Janice Gran 39; 2.Joette Fields, Geneva Allen, Jane Sturgeon, Calista Hannigan 40; 3.Sally Hartman, Patty Blanchard, Jill Long 42; 4.Donna Nason, Susan Hall, Elinor Bucklin 43

At Dexter Muni GC

Men’s Twilight League Points and Pins — 1. Rick Sherburne +5, 2. Rick Smith and Dick Hall +4, 3. Jason M Clukey +3.5; Pins: No. 4 Jim Bob Hartford 12-1, No. 8: Rick Smith (hole-in-one)