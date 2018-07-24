Old Orchard Beach golfer takes one-shot lead at Maine Women’s Amateur

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

By Larry Mahoney , BDN Staff • July 24, 2018 10:05 pm

Jordan Laplume from Old Orchard Beach will take a one-shot lead over Newcastle’s Bailey Plourde into Wednesday’s final round of the Maine Women’s Amateur Golf Championship at the Rockland Golf Club.

Laplume and Plourde were tied for the lead after the first round but Laplume fired a four-over par 77 in Tuesday’s second round for a two-day score of 7-over par 153 while Plourde carded a 5-over 78.

Thirteen-year-old Ruby Haylock from Hartford, who plays out of the Turner Highlands Country Club, posted a 78 to go with her first-round 80 for a 12-over par 158 which put her in a third- place tie with Scarborough’s Elizabeth Lacognata, who also followed her opening-round 80 with a 78.

Erin Holmes, who played at Greely High School of Cumberland Center and will be a sophomore at Bucknell University in Pennsylvania in the fall, had the tournament’s best round with her 75 to go with an opening-round 84 which leaves her six shots back at 159.

Ruth Colucci from the Biddeford-Saco Country Club was sixth at 16-over par 162 after an 85 and completing the top 10 were Carolyn Langevin of the Portland Country Club (79-85-164), Kristin Kannegieser of the Martindale Country Club in Auburn (81-84-165), Mara Tiger of the Brunswick Golf Club (81-84-165) and the Purpoodock Club of Cape Elizabeth’s Katy Heskett (85-82-167) and the Fox Ridge Golf Club of Auburn’s Stephanie Rodrigue (82-85-167).

Laplume built a three-shot lead with the first back-to-back birdies of her career at the par-four 11th and 12th holes but bogies on 14, 15 and 18 enabled Plourde to pull within one shot as Plourde played the last eight holes in 1-over par.

Former Thornton Academy of Saco standout Laplume, who will be a freshman at Merrimack College in North Andover, Mass., this fall, and former Lincoln Academy of Newcastle phenom Plourde, who is coming off an impressive freshman campaign at Centre College in Kentucky, each shot 3-over par 40s on the front nine.

Laplume plays out of the Dunegrass Golf Club in Old Orchard Beach and Plourde, who has finished second each of the last two years to Staci Creech, calls the Samoset Resort in Rockport her home course.

Creech has moved to Colorado and isn’t playing in the tournament.

Haylock had six bogies and two birdies on the front nine for a four-over par 41 on the front nine but rebounded with a one-over par 37 on the back nine.

Lacognata, who plays out of the Falmouth Country Club and will be a freshman at Rollins College (Fla.) in the fall, had a double bogey seven on the first hole before completing the round with five bogies and two birdies.

Holmes played the front nine in even-par with two bogies and two birdies and had a pair of bogies on the back nine.

Follow BDN Maine Sports on Facebook for the latest in Maine high school and college sports.