Wednesday, July 25, 2018: Stop the communist takeover, Herbig for Maine Senate, ‘gag rule’ attack on abortion

July 24, 2018 8:00 am

‘Gag rule’ attack on abortion

Grandmothers For Reproductive Rights are very concerned about the federal government’s proposed changes to the Title X funding that would deprive many low-income women of scientifically based reproductive health care.

We came of age when access to birth control, reproductive health care and abortion was either severely restricted or not available in the United States. We witnessed desperate unwed mothers forced to be sent away by their parents to hide their pregnancies, and then give up their babies, or seek abortions from untrained practitioners.

None of us want to go back to those days. The proposed changes to Title X would make it impossible for family planning providers to give their clients, largely poor uninsured women, the full range of information about contraception and about their options when they are pregnant. Clinics that receive Title X funding would not be allowed to do abortions, mention abortion or refer a patient elsewhere for abortion. The intent clearly is to decrease access to safe and legal abortion, the law of the land since Roe v. Wade.

The proposed changes for Title X funding would slide us backward by decreasing funding to legitimate family planning organizations whose care is based on good science, while increasing funding to those, such as crisis pregnancy centers, that base their work on religious beliefs rather than providing accurate information.

As grandmothers, we speak from long experience and seek to preserve for women a legacy of choice, access and the right to make decisions about one’s own health care.

Wendy Ross

Grandmothers for Reproductive Rights

Wiscasset

Herbig for Maine Senate

I am writing to support the election of Rep. Erin Herbig to represent Waldo County (District 11) in the Maine Senate.

Herbig grew up in Belfast and has witnessed so many of her peers being tempted to leave this area and not return. As a future senator, she will work hard to bring opportunities back home.

As a lifelong educator presently serving as coordinator of Literacy Volunteers and the WorkReady program at Belfast Adult Education, I interact daily with many local residents whose lives would benefit from Herbig’s efforts to expand reliable high-speed internet to rural Maine, including Waldo County; to bring a community college center to Waldo County; and to support working families through access to affordable child care, health care and paid family leave.

Herbig’s outreach to Belfast Adult Education to strengthen training partnerships between adult education, vocational programs and Waldo County employers has given me hope that the needs I see are being addressed. In particular, I am heartened to know that my legislator recognizes the urgent need for apprenticeship programs that connect training to local jobs, foster aspirations and provide better prospects for a decent livelihood.

A vote for Herbig is a vote for those who are the most vulnerable and voiceless, giving them an experienced, dedicated leader who can create real change for the common good.

Denise Pendleton

Belfast

Stop the communist takeover

Is anyone else disgusted by President Donald Trump’s actions during and after the Helsinki summit and the days that followed? Trump threw America under the bus for Vladimir Putin.

His “ summit” with North Korea has achieved nothing. Kim Jong Un did not stop his nuclear plans and didn’t return any remains. Trump lied to America when he said they did.

If patriotic Americans don’t speak up and stop Trump’s trashing of America and constant praising of our enemies, we will be to blame. We, the people, need to stop communists from taking over our country. The Republican Party isn’t going to stop it; they made that clear when four of them celebrated our Independence Day in Russia.

Dianne Marie Cronkite

Carmel