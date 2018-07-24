Maine lowers fines on speeding tickets

Brian van der Brug | MCT Brian van der Brug | MCT

The Associated Press • July 24, 2018

Maine drivers will see lower fines on their speeding tickets starting Monday.

WLBZ-TV reports fines for lower end speeding violations have decreased by about 15 percent.

Drivers pulled over going 1 to 9 mph over the speed limit will see their ticket go from $134 to $114. Those who are pulled over going 15 to 19 mph above the speed limit will see their fines decrease by $30.

Fines will stay the same for drivers who are caught going 20 to 29 mph above the speed limit.

The changes come after the state Violations Bureau found Maine’s fines for lower end speeding infractions were higher on average than other New England states.

Police officer Ryan Le says higher fines can make it difficult for some officers to write tickets.

