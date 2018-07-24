Portland man arrested for stabbing attack, police say

CBS 13 | BDN CBS 13 | BDN

By Jake Bleiberg , BDN Staff • July 24, 2018 2:02 pm

Portland police arrested a local man for allegedly stabbing another man in the Bayside neighborhood Monday.

Robert Jerome, 39, was arrested for aggravated assault Monday afternoon after he attacked a 47-year-old near the intersection of Portland and Adler streets, a police spokesman said.

Police found the 47-year-old bleeding in the street from slash wounds on his chest and hands after being called to the area around 3 p.m., according to Lt. Robert Martin.

Jerome allegedly also choked the man, who police did not name. Paramedics treated the 47-year-old at the scene for injuries that weren’t considered life-threatening, Martin said.

Soon after the altercation, Jerome was arrested at his “nearby” residence, Martin said. The reason for the the attack is being investigated but police believe the pair know each other.

The stabbing comes as the latest in a string of violent crimes in Bayside in recent months. In June alone, there were several other stabbings and shootings in neighborhood, which has a large homeless population, houses many of the city’s social services and accounts for a disproportionate number of its police calls.

Jerome, who was also charged with violating a conditional release, is being held at the Cumberland County Jail, Martin said.

Police ask anyone who might have witnessed the assault to call (207) 874-8575.

