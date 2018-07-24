Piscataquis
July 24, 2018
Piscataquis

Police identify man who died in Orneville crash

Stock image | Pixabay
By Callie Ferguson, BDN Staff
A local man died Sunday when his car left the road and struck several trees in Orneville, according to CBS affiliate WABI.

Eric Bubar, 31, of Orneville overcorrected his car when he drifted onto the shoulder of Lyford Road around 7 p.m. Sunday, the station reported. He died when his car rolled over and struck a stand of trees.

A passerby found and reported the crash to authorities. Bubar, it was later determined, was not wearing a seatbelt, WABI reported. The Piscatiquis County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the crash.

