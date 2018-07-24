Parasites force closure of midcoast Maine swimming area

Leanne M. Robichea | BDN Leanne M. Robichea | BDN

By Lauren Abbate , BDN Staff • July 24, 2018 11:31 am

A popular swimming area in Rockland is closed due to a reported outbreak of swimmer’s itch.

City officials made the decision to close the Chickawaukie Pond swimming area Monday after receiving a report of swimmer’s itch.

The pond remains closed while the Rockland Wastewater Department conducts testing on the water, according to City Manager Tom Luttrell. The test results are expected Tuesday, and the city hopes to reopen the swimming area, he said.

A YMCA day camp held at the lake reported that some participants had come down with swimmer’s itch.

Swimmer’s itch is a temporary skin infection caused by an allergic reaction to parasites, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The parasites are released from infected snails into fresh or saltwater. The parasites’ preferred hosts are birds or other mammals, but if they come in contact with a swimmer, they will burrow into the skin causing an allergic reaction and rash.

Humans are not a suitable host for the parasites, according to the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, so they die off after penetrating the skin. Itching can be mild or severe and last several days.

