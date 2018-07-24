Alna woman in critical condition after Warren crash

John Clarke Russ | BDN John Clarke Russ | BDN

By Lincoln County News • July 24, 2018 4:07 pm

An Alna woman remains in critical condition at Maine Medical Center in Portland after sustaining “serious injuries” in a three-vehicle crash on Route 1 in Warren Saturday, July 21.

Sydney Faulkingham, 69, of Alna, was flown to the hospital by LifeFlight helicopter. She was in critical condition as of late morning, Tuesday, July 24, according to a spokeswoman for the hospital.

Forrest Faulkingham, 69, of Alna, was driving a red 2010 Toyota Corolla north on Route 1 at the time of the crash. Sydney Faulkingham was a passenger in the vehicle, according to the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Forrest Faulkingham was waiting to make a left turn onto North Pond Road, according to the sheriff’s office. Maria Ditzel, 67, of Cape Elizabeth, was driving a maroon 2018 Subaru Outback south on Route 1 with a passenger, Joseph Ditzel, 66, of Cape Elizabeth.

Brennan Harris, 17, of Owls Head, was driving a red 2017 Chevrolet Malibu north on Route 1 and did not see that the Faulkingham vehicle had stopped, according to the sheriff’s office. The Harris vehicle struck the Faulkingham vehicle, sending it across the centerline into the path of the Ditzel vehicle. The Ditzel vehicle then collided with the Faulkingham vehicle.

Sydney Faulkingham sustained serious injuries and was LifeFlighted from Warren, according to the sheriff’s office. The Waldoboro and Warren ambulance services transported Joseph Ditzel, Harris and Harris’ passenger, Simon Turner, 18, of Thomaston to a local hospital.

None of the three taken by ambulance had serious injuries, Knox County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Tim Carroll said.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office is reconstructing the crash, which remains under investigation.

The Warren Fire Department also responded to the scene. The Knox County Regional Communications Center dispatched emergency services and provided support. Oyster River towing removed all three vehicles.

