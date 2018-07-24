Two girls injured in Farmington ATV crash

Pixabay | Stock Photo Pixabay | Stock Photo

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • July 24, 2018 9:08 am

Two Maine girls walked away with only cuts and bruises from an ATV crash Monday that pinned the driver under the vehicle, police said.

The teens were riding their side-by-side on Owen Mann Road in Farmington around 1:37 p.m. Monday when they struck a tree, which caused the vehicle to roll over, Farmington Officer Dan Gilbert said. The crash trapped the 14-year-old driver under the machine, and the 17-year-old passenger called 911, he said. The names of the teens were not released.

When first responders arrived, crews cut away at the dashboard and steering wheel that pinned the 14-year-old girl’s twisted leg in place, Gilbert said. An emergency worker crawled inside the ATV and stayed with her while police and firefighters manually lifted the vehicle off of her body, he said.

Both girls, who were not wearing helmets, were treated and released at Franklin Memorial Hospital in Farmington for cuts and bruises, according to Gilbert.

“No broken bones,” Gilbert said. “They’re very lucky.”

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.