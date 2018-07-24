Toddler found wandering along busy Maine road

WGME | BDN WGME | BDN

By CBS 13 • July 24, 2018 8:14 am

A toddler was found walking alone in the middle of the road Monday morning in Chelsea.

Authorities say drivers found the 2-year-old boy along Route 9 and Gilbert Drive.

One of the drivers said she was on her way to her classroom at Wiscasset Elementary School just after 10 a.m. when she saw the little boy wearing nothing but a diaper wandering near the middle line in the middle of the road.

She said she immediately pulled over alongside an older gentleman, and the two of them got the child out of the street.

The woman said she had an extra diaper and clothes in her car, so they changed the toddler out of his wet diaper.

The Kennebec County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene. They say they’re unsure how long the boy was on his own.

Police say fortunately the boy is OK.

Those who saved him say it could’ve been a close call.

“I was like, ‘I’m really seeing a baby cross the street,’” Rachel Hamlin said. “It was like a National Geographic scene, it scared me, I was like, ‘Oh my god, it’s a child, I’m going to run and take care of this kid.’”

The 2-year-old has since been returned to his mother.

There are no charges pending, but a report will be filed with DHHS.

