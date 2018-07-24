Police search for cat with arrow sticking out of its back

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Lindsay Putnam • July 24, 2018 1:18 pm

Police in Waterville are on the lookout for a cat who may have an arrow sticking out of its back.

According to WMTW, a person on Water Street alerted police to the injured animal on Monday night.

“When the officer got on scene, there was a cat that had what looked like a short arrow in its back going up and down, as opposed to across the cat’s body,” Waterville Police Department Deputy Chief Bill Bonney told the Morning Sentinel.

An officer was unable to grab the cat before it ran off, police told WMTW.

Police describe the cat as gray and white. Police are not actively searching for the cat, but will respond if it is spotted again, Bonney told the Morning Sentinel.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.