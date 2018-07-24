Down East
July 24, 2018
Down East

Conviction clears way for New York man to face charges in Maine

Maine State Police | BDN
Carine Reeves, 38.
The Associated Press

A New York man’s conviction in his home state clears the way for him to be extradited to face a charge of killing a woman in Down East Maine.

CBS affiliate WABI reports that 38-year-old Carine Reeves will be transferred to Maine after he’s sentenced next month for first-degree assault.

Reeves and 20-year-old Quaneysha Greeley were arrested a year ago in New York in the death of a woman whose body was found along a road in Cherryfield. Greeley already was extradited.

Police say the victim, 55-year-old Sally Shaw, served as the driver for Reeves who was selling drugs. Friends say they two were also in a relationship. WABI said an informant showed police screenshots in which the co-defendant said Reeves shot the victim.

Comments

