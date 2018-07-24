UMaine football player collapses, dies during workout

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

By Larry Mahoney , BDN Staff • July 24, 2018 5:33 pm

Updated: July 24, 2018 5:42 pm

An 18-year-old member of the University of Maine’s football team collapsed and died during a preseason workout on campus in Orono Tuesday afternoon.

The player collapsed on the field at approximately 1:15 p.m., according to a University of Maine press release. Members of the UMaine training staff and local first responders were unable to resuscitate him.

The student’s name will be released after his family has been notified.

The temperature was in the low 80s during Tuesday’s workout, but the humidity was high.

“UMaine Athletics is devastated by this terrible incident. We extend our deepest condolences to the family during this difficult time and ask that their privacy be respected,” UMaine Athletic Director James Settele said.

UMaine’s football team doesn’t officially begin training camp until next week, but several teams bring first-year players in early to get acclimated to the school, the community and their new teammates. They work out together and often take courses.

There were 32 freshmen listed on the UMaine football roster.

“The Athletics Department, our student-athletes and the entire campus mourn the loss of this bright and promising member of our community. We ask all to keep him, his family and his friends in your thoughts through this painful time,” new UMaine President Joan Ferrini-Mundy said Tuesday.

This story will be updated.

