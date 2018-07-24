Man accused of killing woman in Alton crash to plead guilty

Courtesy WLBZ Channel 2 | BDN Courtesy WLBZ Channel 2 | BDN

By Judy Harrison , BDN Staff • July 24, 2018 7:28 am

Updated: July 24, 2018 8:29 am

The man charged with causing a crash last year that killed his brother’s mother-in-law is scheduled to plead guilty to manslaughter and other charges Tuesday at the Penobscot Judicial Center.

Tyler Creighton, 25, of Medford allegedly was texting and driving when he struck and killed Robin Gardner, 63, of LaGrange in Alton on Nov. 24. He was returning from a methadone clinic in Bangor when the crash took place at about 7:37 a.m. on Route 16.

He is also accused of having other drugs in system.

Creighton is the half-brother of Gardner’s son-in-law, Alex Creighton.

Tyler Creighton pleaded not guilty earlier this year to manslaughter, aggravated criminal operating under the influence of intoxicants, driving to endanger and violation of condition of release.

His plea agreement with the Penobscot County District Attorney’s Office calls for a joint recommendation from the prosecutor and his defense attorney that Creighton be sentenced to 20 years in prison with all but seven years suspended on the manslaughter charge. The maximum sentence for manslaughter is 30 years.

If the judge rejects the plea agreement, Creighton would be allowed to withdraw his guilty plea and go to trial.

Gardner’s family members and friends are expected to be in court Tuesday to explain the impact her death has had on them.

The victim’s only son, Alexander Gardner, 35, of LaGrange, was found dead in his pickup truck a week after his mother’s death, on the same road where she was killed. His truck struck a tree less than a mile from where Creighton’s vehicle collided with his mother’s car.

Creighton has been held at the Penobscot County Jail since his arrest on the day of the crash unable to post $10,000 cash bail. At the time of the crash, he was on bail for an Oct. 23 drunken driving charge in Piscataquis County, which is pending.

He was convicted of operating under the influence of intoxicants in early 2017.

