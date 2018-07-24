Caribou preschool reopens after students, staff fall ill

Christopher Bouchard | Aroostook Republican Christopher Bouchard | Aroostook Republican

July 24, 2018 9:32 am

Updated: July 24, 2018 9:32 am

Miss Jordyn’s Child Care and Preschool facility reopened its doors Tuesday after several teachers and a number of students and parents came down with a sudden “extreme illness,” according to the school’s director.

Jordyn Rossignol, the school’s director and owner, said all but one of her teachers have returned following “24 hours with no symptoms.”

Rossignol initially suspected the illness might have been caused by food served at a preschool graduation party on Friday night but she later discovered that some parents and students who were not in attendance Friday came down with the same condition.

Symptoms, according to Rossignol, include fever, chills, vomiting, and diarrhea.

Rossignol said eight out of her 12 teachers as well as about 42 students and parents were sickened.

“Three of my teachers went to the Emergency Room and had to get fluids through an IV,” she said Monday, adding that their doctor told them it was a virus.

Casey Bouchard, communications and community relations specialist at Cary Medical Center and Pines Health Services, said Monday afternoon that the illness is “not at all” something to be worried about.

Hospital staff are referring to the condition as “gastroenteritis,” which Bouchard said is a “technical term for a stomach bug,” causing symptoms including vomiting and diarrhea.

