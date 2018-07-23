UMaine newcomers end stay at European U-20 tournament

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Ernie Clark , BDN Staff • July 23, 2018 12:57 pm

Two new members of the UMaine men’s basketball team, Mykhailo Yagodin and Vilgot Larsson, completed play Sunday in the FIBA U20 Men’s European Championships in Chemnitz, Germany.

Yagodin, a 6-foot-5 guard from Ukraine, scored 16 points and grabbed a team-high five rebounds as his team fell to Montenegro 98-79 in the 11th-place game.

Yagodin averaged 6.9 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game for Ukraine, which finished 2-5 in the weeklong tournament. He shot 47.8 percent (11 of 23) from the field and 100 percent (5 of 5) from the free-throw line while averaging 21.6 minutes per game.

Yagodin finished the tournament with three straight games of scoring in double figures, with 12 points against Iceland and 10 against Great Britain before his tourney high against Montenegro. He averaged 12.7 points per game over those three outings.

Vilgot Larsson, a 6-8 forward from Sweden, averaged 4.1 points and 2.3 rebounds while averaging 16.9 minutes per game in seven contests.

Sweden also finished 2-5 in the tournament, with Larsson scoring a personal-best nine points during his team’s 85-71 pool-play victory over Italy.

Larsson shot 50 percent (9 of 18) from the field during tournament play.

Larsson will be a sophomore at UMaine this fall. He spent the 2017-18 season in junior college at Hill College in Texas.

Yagodin also will join UMaine as a sophomore next season after spending last year with South Plains College of Levelland, Texas, the 2018 National Junior College Athletic Association Division I champion.

Israel won the 16-team tournament, with Croatia second and Germany third.

Saint Joseph’s adds Maine standouts to roster

The six-player recruiting class for the Saint Joseph’s College men’s basketball program has a local flair, with four former Maine high school standouts and a fifth player who played at a Pine Tree State prep school last winter among those headed to the Standish campus this fall.

Guards Zac Manoogian of Westbrook, Nick Curtis of Windham and forwards Griffin Foley of Portland and David Keohan of Thornton Academy of Saco are joined as Monks’ recruits by forward Brendan Hyde of Scituate, Massachusetts, who prepped at Gould Academy in Bethel last winter, and point guard Isaiah Paul of Port Saint Lucie, Florida.

Curtis (20.1 points, 6.6 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game last winter) and Manoogian (16.0 ppg, 2.5 apg, 3.2 rpg and 3.2 steals per game) were both Bangor Daily News All-Maine second-team selections as seniors, while Foley earned BDN honorable mention status.

Keohan will return to action this fall after sitting out his senior season at Thornton Academy with a knee injury.

