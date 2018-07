Betty Blakeman Memorial Tennis Tournament results

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

July 23, 2018 5:09 pm

Tennis

Betty Blakeman Memorial Tennis Tournament

At Yarmouth High School

Men’s results

Open singles

FIRST ROUND: Zach Caron def. Bryan O’Connor, 7-6(5), 6-3; Rich Pickering def. Jim Murphy, 6-3, 6-4; Art Goldsmith def. Joe Leask, 6-4, 6-3; Eric Driscoll def. Xavier Claret, 6-7(4), 6-3, 1-0(4); Paul Whitmore def. Matt Clark, 6-3, 2-6, 1-0(8); Wes Goodwin def. Jonathan Sproul, 6-4, 6-0; Jason Ouellette def. Sullivan Abbott, walkover; Ross Munn def. Berto Cutone, 6-1, 6-1; Gabe Gordon def. Josh Rubel, 6-0, 6-2; Eddie Carver def. Phil Champoux, 6-3, 6-1; Forrest Chicoine def. Alexander Gordon, 6-1, 6-1; Conor Doane def. Jack Lawrence, 6-0, 6-0; Josh Masse def. Bryce Poulin, 6-1, 6-1; Clay Canterbury def. Connor Bruce, 6-0, 6-0; Ted Hall def. Zac Conlogue, 4-6, 7-6(4), 1-0(7); Nick Gorey def. Dave Dealaman, 1-6, 6-3, 1-0(5); Mac Brucker def. Kurt Garascia, 4-6, 6-2, 1-0(9); Scott Steinberg def. Eric Berry-Sandelin, 3-6, 6-1, 1-0(6); Mark Woodbury def. Michael Dunning, 6-0, 6-1

SECOND ROUND: Caron def. Kazan Prindle, 4-6, 6-4, 1-0(2); Jim Levesque def. Pickering, 6-0, 6-0; Peter Mao def. Bret Watson, 6-1, 6-3; Joe Twer def. Max Gibson, 6-0, 6-0; Bret Hine def. Ashton Collins, 6-0, 6-2; Eyad Nagori def. Goldsmith, 6-2, 6-1; Declan Archer def. Driscoll, 6-1, 6-0; Owen Patrick def. Whitmore, 6-0, 6-1; Josh Pendergast def. Goodwin, 6-2, 2-6, 1-0(9); Ouellette def. Vishal Verma, 6-0, 6-0; Kyle Curley def. Munn, 6-0, 6-1; Ryan Chasse def. Matt Chamberlin, 6-2, 6-0; Rob Hanson def. Tom Post, 6-2, 6-0; Alex Klemperer def. G.Gordon, 6-4, 2-6, 1-0(2); Carver def. Rob Disch, 6-0, 6-1; Max Mckee-Proctor def. Chicoine, 6-0, 6-0; Justin Tardif def. Doane, 7-5, 6-2; Patrick MacLean def. Masse, 6-0, 6-1; Zack Disch def. Gabe Weiss, 6-0, 6-1; Jai Aslam def. Canterbury, 6-0, 6-0; Hall def. Gorey, 6-4, 2-6, 1-0(1); Adam Levesque def. Brucker, 6-1, 6-0; Burke Paxton def. Steinberg, 6-3, 6-2; Sonu Bhatia def. Woodbury, 6-2, 6-1

THIRD ROUND: No. 1-Tyler Adams def, Caron, 6-1, 6-2; J.Levesque def. Mao, 6-3, 6-4; No. 8-Tim Lacombe def. Twer, 6-4, 6-2; Hine def. Nagori, walkover; No. 4-Jackson Watson def. Archer, 6-3, 6-2; Patrick def. Pendergast, 6-0, 7-5; No. 5-Ogden Timpson Jr. def. Ouellette, 6-0, 6-2; Curley def. Chasse, 6-3, 6-2; Klemperer def. Hanson, 6-4, 6-6, retired; Carver def. No. 6-Marius King, 6-2, 2-0, retired; Mckee-Proctor def. Tardif, 6-3, 7-5; No. 3-Sam leeman def. MacLean, 7-5, 6-3; Aslam def. Z.Disch, 6-2, 6-4; Hall def. No. 7-Mike Burke, 0-6, 5-4, retired; Paxton def. A.Levesque, 6-2, 6-0; No. 2-Dariy Vykhodtsev def. Bhatia, 6-1, 6-3

FOURTH ROUND: No. 1-Adams def. J.Levesque, 2-6, 6-2, 3-0, retired; Hine def. No. 8-Lacombe, 6-2, 6-0; No. 4-Watson def. Patrick, 6-3, 6-3; No. 5-Timpson Jr. def. Curley, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2; Carver def. Klemperer, 6-1, 6-1;No. 5-Leeman def. Mckee-Proctor, 6-1, 6-3; Aslam def. Hall, 6-0, 6-1; No. 2-Vykhodtsev def. Paxton, 6-3, 6-0

QUARTERFINALS: No. 1-Adams def. Hine, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2; No. 5-Timpson Jr. def. No. 4-Watson, 6-0, 6-0; No. 3-Leeman def. Carver, 6-3, 6-4; Aslam def. No. 2-Vykhodtsev, 1-6, 6-4, 6-2; SEMIFINALS: No. 1-Adams def. No. 5-Timpson, Jr., 6-2, 7-6(5); Aslam def. No. 3-Leeman, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3; FINAL: Aslam def. No. 1-Adams, 6-2, 6-2

Open doubles

FIRST ROUND: Zac Conlogue/Chris Marshall def. Berto Cutone/Alexander Gordon, 6-0, 6-0; Gabe Gordon/Zack Disch def. David Seder/John Seder, 6-0, 6-1; David Champoux/Phil Champoux def. William Bacon/Jonathan Bacon, 6-0, 6-1; Gregg Lipton/Todd Hermann def. Stephan Woods/John Portlock, 5-7, 6-4, 1-0(8); Eric Blakeman/Luke Shapiro def. Mac Brucker/Carter Brock, 6-3, 6-4; Chris Nordenson/Conor Doane def. Mark Woodbury/Miles Woodbury, 6-0, 6-0; Tom Dillman/Trey Fallon def. Patrick Dodge/Scott Bell, 6-1, 6-3; Eric Driscoll/Svet Kirtchev def. Henry Becker/Walter Conrad, 6-1, 6-7(5), 1-0(6); Mark Gorey/Nick Gorey def. Travis Rogers/Ron Chillington, 6-4, 0-6, 1-0(5)

SECOND ROUND: Josh Pendergast/Owen Patrick def. Conlogue/Marshall, 6-0, 6-2; Gordon/Disch def. Jim Levesque/Adam Levesque, 6-4, 6-3; Champoux/Champoux def. Bret Watson/Roger Gagne, 7-5, 2-6, 1-0 (4-9, retired); Lipton/Hermann def. Mckee-Proctor/ Nagori, 6-2, 7-6(5); Patrick Conway/Joe Warren def.Blakeman/Shapiro, 6-3, 6-3; Patrick Maclean/Declan Archer def. Nordenson/Doane, 6-1, 6-1; Dillman/Fallon def. Driscoll/Kirtchev, 6-1, 6-3; Hine/Chamberlin def. Gorey/Gorey, 6-0, 6-1

THIRD ROUND: No. 1-Mike Hill/Dariy Vykhodtsev def. Pendergast/Patrick, 6-0, 7-5; No. 8-Steve Cutone/Eric Nixon def. Gordon/Disch, 6-1, 6-4; No. 4-Marius King/Dave Yarema def. Champoux/Champoux, 6-1, 6-2; No. 5-Brendan McCarthy/Burke Paxton def. Lipton/Hermann, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4; No. 6-Brad Watson/Jackson Watson def. Conway/Warren, 6-0, 6-1; No. 3-Sam Leeman/Jai Aslam def. MacLean/Archer, 7-5, 6-2; No. 7-Brian Powell/Brian Mavor def. Dillman/Fallon, 6-4, 5-7, 6-4; No. 2-Tyler Adams/Jesse Butler def. Hine Chamberlin, 6-1, 6-0

QUARTERFINALS: No. 1-Hill/Vykhodtsev def. No. 8-Cutone/Nixon, 6-0, 6-2; No. 4-King/Yarema def. No. 5-McCarthy/Paxton, 3-6, 6-1, 6-4; No. 3-Leeman/Aslam def. No. 6-Watson/Watson, 6-3, 3-6, 7-6(3); No. 2-Adams/Butler def. No. 7-Powell/Mavor, 6-1, 6-0; SEMIFINALS: No. 1-Hill/Vykhodtsev def. No. 4-King/Yarema, 6-0, 6-2; No. 2-Adams/Butler def. No. 3-Leeman/Aslam, 6-4, 6-4; FINAL: No. 1 Hill/Vykhodtsev def. No. 2 Adams/Butler, 6-3, 7-5

55 and over singles

FIRST ROUND: Jim Murphy def. Art Goldsmith, 2-6, 6-2, 1-0(3); Mark Gorey def. John Sweetser, 6-3, 6-3; Rob Hallenbeck def. Pete Lee, 6-4, 6-4; Paul Whitmore def. Tom Post, 7-5, 5-4, retired

QUARTERFINALS: No. 1-Ron Chicoine def. Murphy, 6-4, 6-0; No. 4-Tom Gross def. Gorey, 6-2, 6-1; No. 3-Greg Reardon def. Hallenbeck, 6-1, 6-2; No. 2-Jim Levesque def. Whitmore, walkover; SEMIFINALS: No. 1-Chicoine def. No. 4-Gross, 6-2, 6-3; No. 2-Levesque def. No. 3-Reardon, 6-2, 3-6, 6-3; FINAL: No. 1-Chicoine def. No. 2-Levesque, 6-1, 3-6, 6-4

55 and over doubles

SEMIFINALS: Spencer Gray Jr./Todd Hermann def. Jim Murphy/Paul Whitmore, 6-1, 6-2; Gregg Lipton/Roger Gagne def. Tom Gross/Charlie Craig, 6-1, 6-2; FINAL: Gray Jr./Hermann def. Lipton/Gagne, 6-2, 6-2

Open mixed doubles

FIRST ROUND: Eric Ordway/Marissa Lewis def. Jack Jones/Eva Then, walkover; Xavier Claret/Sophia Gonzalves def. Caden Smith/Anna Svor, 6-4, 6-1; Bryce Poulin/Sara Fallon def. Zach Caron/Heather Muzzy, 7-5, 3-6, 1-0(8); Jonathan Bacon/Olivia Cutone def. Jacob Smith/Molly Chicoine, 6-0, 6-1; Tim Lacombe/Jody Sataloff def. Mark Woodbury/Nina Woodbury, 6-0, 6-1; Sam Frechette/Julia Svor def. Jon Capelin/Carly Lappas, 6-0, 6-3; Max Gibson/Zerenity Pollock def. Kurt Garascia/Megan Garascia, 7-5, 6-1; Chris Nordenson/Sarah Delahanty def. Richard Samdperil/Ophelia Sampperil, 6-3, 6-2

SECOND ROUND: Ordway/Lewis def. Josh Epstein/Lexi Epstein, 4-6, 3-5, retired; Brian Mavor/Sofia Mavor def. Claret/Gonzalves, 6-1, 6-2; Matthew Ray/Meredith Kelley def. Poulin/Fallon, 6-1, 6-3; Jeff Nathanson/Megan Nathanson def. Bacon/Cutone, 6-3, 6-1; Zack Disch/Regina Morton def. Lacombe/Sataloff, 6-4, 7-5; Frechette/Svor def. Elliott Weeks/Marcy Weeks, 6-3, 3-6, 6-3; Rich Pickering/Ellen Konieczko def. Gibson/Pollock, 6-0, 7-5; Ashton Collins/Morgan Hamre def. Nordenson/Delahanty, 4-6, 6-3, 1-0(3)

THIRD ROUND: No. 1-Mike Hill/Rosemary Campanella def. Ordway/Lewis, 6-0, 6-1; Mavor/Mavor def. No. 8-Ted Hall/Caroline Ray, 6-1, 1-6, 7-6(3); No. 4-Jesse Butler/Emily White def. Ray/Kelley, 6-3, 6-1; No. 5-Spencer Gray Jr./Sarah Gray def. Nathanson/Nathanson, 4-6, 7-6(4), 6-2; No. 6-Brad Watson/Wendy Watson def. Disch/Morton, 6-3, 6-1; No. 3-Nick Mathieu/Julia Brogan def. Frechette/Svor, 6-1, 6-1; No. 7-Michael Mills/Veronica Russell def. Pickering/Konieczko, 2-6, 7-6(3), 1-0(12); No. 2-Noah Bragg/Olivia Leavitt def. Collins/Hamre, 6-1, 6-0

QUARTERFINALS: No. 1-Hill/Campanella def. Mavor/Mavor, 6-0, 6-1; No. 4-Butler/White def. Gray Jr./Gray, 6-2, 6-3; No. 3-Mathieu/Brogan def. Watson/Watson, 2-6, 6-3, 7-6(5); No. 2-Bragg/Leavitt def. Mills/Russell, 6-0, 6-1; SEMIFINALS: No. 1-Hill/Campanella def. No. 4-Butler/White, 6-1, 6-1; No. 2-Bragg/Leavitt def. No. 3-Mathieu/Brogan, 7-5, 6-3; FINAL: No. 1 Hill/Campanella def. No. 2 Bragg/Leavitt, 6-4, 7-6(2)

Women’s results

Open singles

FIRST ROUND: Tia Stockwell def. Maddie Abbott, 6-4, 6-1; Sarah Gray def. Sophia Gonzalves, 7-5, 1-6, 6-4; Caitlin Cass def. Veronica Russell, 6-2, 6-1; Anna Podnecky def. Meredith Kelley, 6-2, 6-4; Olivia Cutone def. Mia Briggs, 6-2, 6-2; Amber Woods def. Heather Muzzy, 2-6, 6-4, 1-0(10)

QUARTERFINALS: No. 1-Olivia Leavitt def. Stockwell, 6-1, 6-0; Cass def. Gray, 6-4, 6-4; Cutone def. Podnecky, 6-2, 6-0; No. 2-Rosemary Campanella def. Woods, walkover; SEMIFINALS: No. 1-Leavitt def. Cass, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2-Campanella def. Cutone, 6-4, 6-2; FINAL: No. 1-Leavitt def. No. 2-Campanella, 6-3, 6-2

Open doubles

PRELIMINARY: Sarah Delahanty/Carol Lambert def. Sofia Mavor/Sara Fallon, 2-6, 6-3, 7-5; QUARTERFINALS: No. 1-Caroline Ray/Nicole Downey def. Mia Briggs/Roby Marcos, 6-0, 7-5; Lisa Ford/Tracy MacNider def. Marcy Weeks/Maddie Abbott, 6-2, 6-1; Anna Podnecky/Ellen Konieczko def. Caitlin Cass/Paige Evans, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2-Megan Nathanson/Lexi Epstein def. Delahanty/Lambert, 6-0, 6-0; SEMIFINALS: No. 1-Ray/Downey def. Ford/MacNider, 6-1, 6-0; No. 2-Nathanson/Epstein def. Podnecky/Konieczko, walkover; FINAL: Ray/Downey def. Nathanson/Epstein, 6-3, 1-6, 6-4

35 and over singles

QUARTERFINALS: Ellen Konieczko def. Ruth Matt, 6-3, 6-1; Betsy Evans def. Karen Russell, 6-0, 6-1; Polly Colvin Mackenzie def. Lisa Ford, 6-0, 6-4; SEMIFINALS: Konieczko def. No. 1-Marcy Weeks, 7-6(6), 6-4; Evans def. Colvin Mackenzie, 6-1, 6-1; FINAL: Evans def. Konieczko, 3-6, 6-3, 6-0

35 and over doubles

QUARTERFINALS: Lynne Whalen/Amy Chiu def. Gwen Lambert/Carol Albert, 6-3, 6-2; Jody Sataloff/Shelley Goodrich def. Mary Becker/Martha Elbaum, 6-3, 7-6(5); Betsy Evans/Polly Colvin Mackenzie def. Elisa Whittier/Regina Morton, 6-0, 6-1; SEMIFINALS: No. 1-Tracy MacNider/Lisa Ford def. Whalen/Chiu, 6-3, 5-7, 1-0(6); Evans/Colvin Mackenzie def. Sataloff/Goodrich, 6-3, 7-5; FINAL: Evans/Colvin Mackenzie def. No. 1-MacNider/Ford, 4-6, 6-4, 6-4;