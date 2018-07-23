Trial begins for former Maine teacher accused of sexual assault against student

York County Sheriff's Office | BDN York County Sheriff's Office | BDN

By CBS 13 • July 23, 2018 7:22 am

The trial for a former Kennebunk High School teacher accused of having a sexual relationship with a student begins in a York County courtroom Monday morning.

The lawyer for 29-year-old Jill Lamontagne, Scott Gardner, says she is innocent and the accusations are “teen fantasies.”

Kennebunk police says Lamontagne allegedly had sex with a male student.

Court documents say she was ordered to stay away from the student in June 2017 after his mother wrote in a complaint about their alleged inappropriate relationship.

But Gardner says the accusations aren’t true.

He has also requested the court exclude text messages from the case, calling their credibility into question.

Court document state Lamontagne engaged in sexual acts a number of times with the then 17-year-old student.

Lamontagne was charged with gross sexual assault, sexual abuse of a minor and unlawful sexual touching.

She has pleaded not guilty.

The trail is expected to begin at 9 a.m.

