Most adults under 21 can no longer buy tobacco in Maine

Ashley L. Conti | BDN Ashley L. Conti | BDN

The Associated Press • July 23, 2018 9:02 am

Individuals must now be at least 21 years old to buy tobacco in Maine, unless they turned 18 as of July 1.

Maine joins California, New Jersey, Hawaii and Oregon in raising the legal age for using and buying tobacco products from 18 to 21.

Lawmakers last year overrode Republican Gov. Paul LePage’s veto of a bill prohibiting the sale of tobacco and tobacco products such as e-cigarettes to individuals under 21 years old. The governor argued that adults who are old enough to serve in the military are old enough to decide whether they want to purchase such products.

The American Cancer Society estimated that 2,400 Maine adults die from smoking each year and that smoking directly causes $811 million in Maine health care costs.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.